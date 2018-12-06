Despite Trumpism, multilateralism remains crucial to global peace and stability

Eliminated? Really? Of course there are flaws in these institutions — big ones that occasionally lead to devastating outcomes. But surely the goal should be to strengthen these organizations and fix their problems, rather than to weaken or abandon them in favor of some ill-defined, narrow and parochial modern-day nationalism. Peacekeeping missions do indeed last far too long, as Pompeo charged, but that doesn’t mean they have been inconsequential in mitigating violence. Pompeo spoke dismissively of the work done by “bureaucrats” in the EU, asserting that Brexit is a warning that multilateralism has failed the people of Britain and other member states. But no — Brexit arose as part of an ominous global move toward nationalism; it is likely to be as detrimental for the people of the United Kingdom as it is for others in the EU.