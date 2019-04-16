UCLA's hands are anything but clean in the college admission scandal

But now, it turns out, UCLA — USC’s less deeply implicated rival to the west — has a history itself of accepting students through its athletics program who might not have been qualified but whose parents were willing to shell out large sums of money. Not only were there the two students touted as star soccer players whose stories came out as part of last month’s indictments, but six years ago, UCLA found problems with the applications of several other recruited athletes, including one student who was accepted through its track and field program despite running times that didn’t qualify her for recruitment.