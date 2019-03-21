USC’s new president Carol Folt can't fix the school's problems by herself

Over the years, USC has climbed in the national rankings of colleges and universities — but now university officials must take a deep breath and confront the question of whether they are remaining true to their values. Under the leadership of former President C.L. Max Nikias, the school raised billions of dollars, built big new buildings and vastly expanded its research. Yet many in the community feel USC lost its way, putting fundraising, prestige and rankings above the fundamentals of academia and the safety of its students. Folt will have to grapple long and hard with the larger cultural and institutional flaws that allowed misconduct to continue, ignored serious complaints and hid bad behavior rather than forcing it out into the open, to the detriment of the student body.