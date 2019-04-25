California still has a vaccination loophole. Close it

It’s difficult for authorities to figure out what’s going on because there’s no single agency tasked with checking to see if medical exemptions are valid, and there’s no database where exemptions are logged. Pan’s new bill, SB 276, would change that, if it can survive the pushback from anti-vaccination forces. A database is particularly crucial, as it would allow public health officials to determine whether individual physicians are writing a suspiciously high number of exemptions. Some physicians have suggested they’d be willing to help parents subvert their law. This would allow authorities to identify them and take action.