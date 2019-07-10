California is inexplicably racing to pass a badly vetted wildfire bill

They do have another choice, though. And we hope the Assembly, which is the next stop for this bill, makes it: Say no to being rushed by Wall Street into the hasty adoption of a complex law that puts Californians on the hook for billions of dollars. Credit downgrades can be pricey, but as Newsom himself said last week, if the Legislature shows it is making good-faith effort toward reform, the credit rating agencies will probably take that into account.