If you want to try to protect Roe vs. Wade, do it now

Forcing women to endure unwanted pregnancies is framed as a religious thing. For some religious people, including some Christians, that is deeply felt. But many Republican politicians who affect Christianity while making life ever harder for the poor and downtrodden are focused on man, not God, though they would have you conflate the two. These men don’t want women in the rooms of power, and if women have children at the wrong time for them, they’re far less likely to get in those rooms. They don’t finish school or take a job where people who work punishing hours advance faster and farther than those who don’t. Some do, and those are the exceptions, not the rule. Most fall off the treadmill that leads you there. Those men stay in the room and pay for the legislation to be written or write the legislation that ensures those men will always stay in the room.