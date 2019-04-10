Israelis can't quit Bibi Netanyahu

Yet Netanyahu has been mostly bad for his country. Not because Israel’s security isn’t important. Of course it is. A country that lives nose-to-nose with millions of people who believe it has little or no right to be there, a country that has fought four wars against its neighbors and endured terror attacks for years must be deeply concerned about its safety. But Netanyahu has always played those fears like a maestro, emphasizing danger at every turn. Believe what you want about his motivations, he is surely as aware as the rest of us that his popularity surges when Israelis are especially worried about suicide bombers or Hamas rockets or about Iran's annihilationist threats.