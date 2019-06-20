Sorry, internet, Biden is right. We need to compromise, even with people with hateful views

Smith’s view was echoed widely online. What he is arguing, though, is that elected officials can’t do anything with fellow lawmakers whose positions are horribly wrong on one issue or another (although, granted, segregationists were in a class by themselves). If that were the rule, Congress would be in a permanent state of paralysis — Republicans wouldn’t work with Democrats who supported abortion rights, Democrats wouldn’t work with Republicans who supported separating migrant parents from their children at the border, and so on.