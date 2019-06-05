Joe Biden’s opposition to federal funds for abortion brings first big fight of his campaign

The statement brought a swift backlash that underscored some of Biden’s vulnerabilities as a candidate, even as he rides atop early polls of the big Democratic field: Biden has long been prone to gaffes when he speaks off the cuff. And his 40-year record in the Senate includes many votes and positions, on abortion and other issues, that are at odds with liberal orthodoxy today. This episode could fuel critics who say Biden is a man of another era who is out of step with the party’s more progressive base.