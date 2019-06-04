Carnival cruises dump raw sewage and plastic waste into the sea, get wrist slap

Part of the settlement requires new compliance plans and deadlines and audits and more fines on Carnival if the company doesn’t stop treating the ocean like a giant toilet. Donald said on Monday that the company has plans to fix what he called the “problems,” but I’m skeptical. What incentive do Carnival executives have to undertake what will surely be an expensive and tactically challenging change in on-board practice when they can simply admit to fouling the seas and walk away with no jail time or loss of personal fortune?