It almost seems like Duncan Hunter is trying to lose his House seat

The admission came during a town hall in Ramona on Saturday along with his father, former Rep. Duncan L. Hunter (who probably now wishes he had named his son Joe or Harvey or something), when the congressman defended Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes. Gallagher goes on trial next month on a number of charges, including allegedly texting a photograph of himself next to a dead ISIS fighter and bragging that he killed him with his hunting knife.