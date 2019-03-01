Climate change is hurting coastal real estate values. Oh, we’re losing ocean fish, too

Earlier this week, the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit working to draw attention to the flood impacts of climate change, added New England to its interactive database of coastal regions endangered by rising seas. The database shows which lots could be flooded in the event of a tidal surge or a hurricane, as well as the gains in property value forgone because of increased flood risk. Unfortunately for Californians, the maps so far are limited to the East Coast, but we’ve already seen the future in some of our low-lying areas.