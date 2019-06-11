Jon Stewart just reminded us how outrage is supposed to work

Still, his departure is admirable. This is a man who could have had anything. He could still be on Comedy Central every night. He likely could’ve moved to HBO for a weekly show, or cashed out on Netflix. CNN would surely have hosted his talking head a few times a week. Any publication would welcome regular op-eds under his byline. He could sell out arena after arena on a national stand-up tour. He could command an army of social media followers. But he doesn’t. He graces our lives only in moments of dire need, every ten months or so, tackling a problem surely all Americans can stand behind yet which still goes unaddressed.