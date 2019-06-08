The homophobic attack in London shows the difference between LGBTQ and straight pride

It was Valentine’s Day, after all. It’s not quite L.A., but Milwaukee — and specifically the neighborhood we were in — is generally accepting, although probably not overly familiar with boy-on-boy hand-holding. And so our hands collided and latched on to each other, and we walked around like smiling idiots for a bit before being reminded that it was February in Milwaukee, and even on a nice night the wind still has every intention of slicing your face off.