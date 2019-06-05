Boston’s 'Straight Pride' parade is the most Boston thing that ever Bostoned

That’s right., Boston is holding a Straight Pride Parade. At least according to a Facebook post from Mark Sahady, a right-wing activist who claims to have obtained a permit from the city for a parade on Aug. 31. I think I speak for gay and LGBTQ people everywhere when I say: Hey, we get it, you’re straight and you want to take pride in what makes you different (or, in this case, normal). Go ahead and have your parade — just don’t try to shove your agenda down our throats or anything.