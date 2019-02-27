Michael Cohen’s testimony is a political threat to Trump, but not really a legal one

Cohen did assert that Trump was advised by Roger Stone that WikiLeaks was going to release emails that would harm Hillary Clinton’s campaign. If Atty. Gen. William Barr decides to release most or all of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report, we may learn whether Mueller found this claim credible. The indictment of Stone obtained by Mueller did say that during the summer of 2016 “Stone spoke to senior Trump campaign officials about Organization 1 [WikiLeaks] and information it might have had that would be damaging to the Clinton campaign.”