Michael Cohen testifies: Live updates as Trump’s former lawyer faces Congress

As President Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen was one of his fiercest allies. But their relationship fractured amid federal investigations, and Cohen has turned on the president by sharing incriminating information about his campaign, business and personal life.
Now he's testifying publicly on Capitol Hill for the first time on Wednesday, a potentially pivotal moment as Democrats prepare to carefully scrutinize the Trump administration.
Trump downplays Cohen’s role as his former lawyer
Michael Cohen will reportedly testify that ‘conman’ Trump knew of WikiLeaks plot
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer, will tell Congress on Wednesday that Trump knew that his longtime advisor Roger Stone was communicating with WikiLeaks about publishing stolen emails from the Democratic National Committee, according to the text of Cohen’s prepared opening statement published by multiple news organizations. Read the full story»
11:05 p.m. | Tim Elfrink
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz tweets at Michael Cohen about ‘girlfriends’ on eve of testimony
Rep. Matt Gaetz appeared to openly intimidate President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen less than 24 hours before Cohen publicly testifies against his old boss before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
“Hey @MichaelCohen212 — Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot … ” the Florida Republican tweeted Tuesday afternoon. Read the full story»
9:00 p.m. | Associated Press
The definitive Michael Cohen explainer
Michael Cohen spent more than a decade as Donald Trump’s lawyer, fixer and attack dog. Now he’s been cooperating with prosecutors and is testifying publicly before Congress for the first time Wednesday. Here is everything you need to know. Read the full story>>
5:00 p.m. | Chris Megerian and Kyle Kim
Michael Cohen: From criminal insider to star witness
It's been more than four decades since John Dean, the former White House counsel to President Richard Nixon, testified to the Senate Watergate Committee. Now Michael Cohen is completing his own transformation from criminal insider to star witness as he prepares for his appearance before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. “He has the potential to be a very devastating witness,” Dean said in an interview. Read the full story>>
2:33 p.m. | Chris Megerian
What we don’t know about Michael Cohen
There's a lot of things we still don't know about Michael Cohen and his work for President Trump. For starters, did the president ever tell him to lie about the proposal for a Trump Tower Moscow, as BuzzFeed News reported earlier this year? The article was disputed by the special counsel's office, and now Cohen has an opportunity to clear up the confusion about this and other issues. Read the full story>>
2:47 p.m. | Chris Megerian