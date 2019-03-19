Californians can't seem to stop loving nature without destroying it

It’s a sad fact that nature has to be protected from humans who might otherwise love it to death. During the government shutdown earlier this year, the national parks remained open to visitors, though their rangers and other staff were furloughed. Many of those who traveled to Yosemite or Joshua Tree national parks (probably in a gasoline-powered vehicle) to enjoy their unspoiled loveliness without having to pay the usual entrance fee thanked the park service by dumping trash among the cacti or pine trees and otherwise destroying the environment. (The Los Angeles Times editorial board was appalled at the bad behavior and urged the national parks to be shut down until the government was reopened.)