Religion in the death chamber: Supreme Court’s 2 rulings, one of which served justice

Apparently, the justices are not swayed by the argument (as Kagan eloquently articulated it) that picking clergy of a particular faith (Christian, in Alabama’s case) to be present at an inmate’s last moments, regardless of the inmate’s beliefs, amounts to an unconstitutional endorsement of a specific religion. But they are moved by Murphy’s argument that not allowing a Buddhist to have a Buddhist cleric in the death chamber, when Christian and Muslim inmates have that option, prohibits an inmate’s free exercise of religion. As Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh put it in his concurring opinion, “In my view, the Constitution prohibits such denominational discrimination.”