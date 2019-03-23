The Golan Heights switch is typical Trump

Trump has denied that he changed U.S. policy on the Golan Heights in order to help Netanyahu in his reelection campaign. “I would imagine the other side, whoever's against him, is also in favor of what I just did,” Trump said. Still, Netanyahu can boast to the Israeli electorate that his close relationship with Trump has led to changes in U.S. policy — from the repudiation of the Iran agreement to the moving of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem to the recognition of Israeli claims to the Golan Heights.