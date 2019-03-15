Trump is killing immigration with a thousand cuts

The irksome part of this is the nefarious manner in which the administration is yet again seeking to throttle back the flow of immigrants and refugees to the U.S., which not only spurns our international obligations but also defies our history. There are reasonable policy differences to be hammered out over the scope and nature of immigration, but it should be Congress that makes those calls and not the nativists in the administration who can achieve their ends by simply not doing their jobs.