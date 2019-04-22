Care about balance of power? Root for Trump’s legal team in financial records fight

“But the power to investigate, broad as it may be, is also subject to recognized limitations,” the Supreme Court held in 1955 in Quinn vs. United States. “It cannot be used to inquire into private affairs unrelated to a valid legislative purpose. Nor does it extend to an area in which Congress is forbidden to legislate. Similarly, the power to investigate must not be confused with any of the powers of law enforcement; those powers are assigned under our Constitution to the Executive and the Judiciary.”