The Democrats’ thin rationale for getting hold of Trump’s tax returns

For example, on Wednesday the House Judiciary Committee moved (too quickly in my view) to authorize subpoenas to obtain the complete report by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III even though Atty. Gen. William Barr promised a redacted version by the middle of the month. Still, the case for congressional access to the Mueller report is much stronger than the case for access to Trump’s tax returns. (And Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler shrewdly is holding off serving Barr with a subpoena while he tries to negotiate with him.)