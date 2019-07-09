A court rules (unpersuasively) that Trump can't block critics on Twitter

Again, to question the legal theory adopted by the court isn’t to defend Trump’s practice of blocking his critics. As we observed in our 2017 editorial: “Whatever the courts say about the constitutional issue, Trump is acting childishly by excluding citizens who dare merely to disagree with him from @realDonaldTrump — a forum that he considers an important channel of communication.” But not every act of presidential pettiness is a violation of the 1st Amendment.