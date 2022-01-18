Letters to the Editor: Trash and crowds at Big Bear Lake? Maybe invest more in infrastructure

To the editor: It’s becoming an annual ritual for communities like Wrightwood in the San Gabriel Mountains and Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains. Large crowds flock to the mountains to play in the snow, while locals complain of overcrowding and trash left behind.

It doesn’t take a whole lot of thought to figure out those communities need to take action rather than gripe. Some would call it planning ahead.

Invest in traffic management on the few roads in, with the ability to limit access if car numbers reach peak levels; more restroom facilities or at least portable toilets; and more cleanup crews. The businesses that profit the most from sales and rentals during the winter months should put in their share of support.

It seems like these communities need better leaders — or maybe they get brain freeze up there on those slopes.

Felipe Hernandez, Glendale