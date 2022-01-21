Letters to the Editor: How O.C.'s hatred of L.A. saddled it with the not-so-great Great Park

To the editor: Allow me to add some historical perspective to Gustavo Arellano’s column on Orange County’s hostility to all things L.A and Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer’s "#NoLAinOC” campaign.

More than two decades ago, a highly contentious political war was fought in Orange County over converting Marine Corps Air Station El Toro into an international airport. Those opposed to this plan said O.C. didn’t need another LAX (with its nearby strip joints and liquor stores) within its borders

Today, LAX is surrounded by “Silicon Beach,” with technology and media companies attracted by the proximity to LAX, the only major international airport in Southern California. Property values have soared in this area.

O.C.'s loss has been L.A.'s gain, with its thriving international airport a major economic driver for the region. Orange County has been left with a not-so-great Great Park at the former site of El Toro.

Orange County should ponder the long-term consequences of its anti-L.A. propaganda.

Michael Armstrong, Hawthorne

The writer was the Southern California Assn. of Governments aviation program manager from 1998-2012.

To the editor: Arellano’s smug rant against Spitzer, the Orange County district attorney, amplifies the argument for the overdue recall of L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón.

Thank you, Mr. Arellano.

Jim Moore, Los Angeles

To the editor: I appreciate Arellano shedding light on Spitzer’s ridiculous "#NoLAinOC” campaign.

As an O.C. resident who happens to love Los Angeles, let me just say that Spitzer does not speak for my husband and me, nor any of our friends. And to imply that Orange County is free of any of the problems that L.A. is dealing with clearly illustrates how out of touch this man is with his own constituents.

A positive thing that came from reading Arellano’s column is that my husband and I will now be donating to Pete Hardin’s campaign against Spitzer.

Judy McLane, Irvine