Letters to the Editor: How Biden can pick a Black woman for the court without grandstanding

To the editor: Affirmative action should be employed in the interest of rectifying embedded racial discrimination. But I’m aghast at how affirmative action is blatantly wielded by both major parties for rank political purposes. (“Biden vows to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court as Breyer makes retirement official,” Jan. 27)

Prominent recent examples include how both Joe Biden and Donald Trump in 2020 summarily excluded consideration of males to serve as vice president and Supreme Court justice, respectively. And now Biden has piously doubled down, by excluding males and whites from consideration for the pending high court vacancy.

Why can’t politicians forgo the affirmative action grandstanding? When considering whom to select for a high-level appointment, it is much better to covertly vet potential candidates irrespective of gender and race. Then, apply affirmative action principles to favor women and racial minorities for selection.

Finally, go public with the final selection, and only then take credit for having recognized the selected person’s unique qualities.

Advertisement

N. Annalise Stone, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) again rears the ugly head of hypocrisy, saying that in picking a Supreme Court nominee, President Biden “must not outsource this important decision to the radical left.”

As the previous president ran for office in 2016, he presented a short list for the Supreme Court supplied by the radical right and, thus, completely politicized the process (yet again).

When does the baloney end?

Scott W. Hamre, Cherry Valley, Calif.

..

To the editor: I imagine that a large number of women in this country would love it if Brandeis University law professor Anita Hill were nominated.

One can dream.

Donna Henley, Chino