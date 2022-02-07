Letters to the Editor: Have a name that’s hard for some to say? How very American

To the editor: My personal experience as an immigrant to the U.S. was very different from Madhushree Ghosh’s, though we came from the same part of the world. (“As an immigrant, I want to reclaim my name — and my identity,” Opinion, Jan. 31)

I came as a graduate student to UCLA in the late 1980s and spent several years there as well at USC. My professors and colleagues always called me by my full first name, though their pronunciation as expected was awful.

My mother had named me after her favorite movie star, and even in India, people from other states had a hard time articulating it.

Now, I often use the name “Sam” when I meet new people or am waiting for a latte at Starbucks. I don’t feel this abbreviation and Americanization of my name in any way diminishes who I am or my origins or culture. In fact both of my adult sons who grew up in L.A. have very Indian (Bengali) names and are proud of it.

Soumitra Sarkar, Long Beach

To the editor: As a teenager, I arrived in the United States named Danute Bajoraitis.

In school, the teacher would have an easy time taking roll and suddenly stop at my name, to my great embarrassment. I accepted the nickname Donna and promised myself that would marry someone with the last name Smith.

When I met my future husband with the family name Handy, I thought it was close enough.

Lately, I have come to realize how many people in public life are no longer trying to change their foreign-sounding names and are doing fine. “DANUTE” is on my car’s license plate, and I identify myself now mostly as Danute.

And I am still married to Mr. Handy.

Danute Handy, Santa Barbara