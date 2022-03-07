Letters to the Editor: Yes, Tucker Carlson, asking to see Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score is racist

To the editor: It is now official. With his call for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to publicly reveal her law school admission test (or LSAT) score, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has officially ascended to the position of most racist talking head in the mainstream American media. (“The unsubtle racism of questioning Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications,” Opinion, March 4)

Does anyone remember Carlson asking Justices Amy Coney Barrett or Brett Kavanaugh to reveal their LSAT scores after they were nominated?

Jackson’s public resume (Harvard undergraduate magna cum laude, Harvard Law School cum laude, Harvard Law Review, Supreme Court clerkship, federal appeals court judge and more) is arguably more impressive than either of those recent Trump appointees.

It is clear that when you spend five hours per week on TV, it is hard to hide your true colors (no pun intended).

Gary Vogt, Menifee

To the editor: Reading LZ Granderson’s column about Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, and how white commentators and politicians have made statements that question her bona fides, boils my blood.

This is 2022. Can’t white supremacists just fade into the night?

I’m originally from England, which like many other countries has racism. But not like America. Here, people of color are constantly subjected to unfair scrutiny and unjust treatment by people in power.

Enough already. Treat people equally. It’s right there in the Constitution, for crying out loud.

I believe that it’s up to white people to stand up to these bigots and white supremacists and tell them to just stop making life more difficult for Black people and other persons of color. Either treat people equally, or get out of the way and let the country advance into a future of equality.

David Tempest, Mar Vista