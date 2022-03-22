Letters to the Editor: Why give a gas tax rebate to Californians who don’t need the money?

To the editor: Before any Californian accepts a gas tax rebate of $200 or $400, they should ask themselves if the money really will make a difference for their family.

Does a family making slightly less that $250,000 per year really need another few hundred dollars per taxpayer to keep food on the table? Of course not.

As retired social workers, my wife and I don’t make a ton of money, but we are getting along just fine. I would submit that families that are as well, in spite of ridiculous gasoline and food prices, don’t need another $200 or $400 per taxpayer to make ends meet. The state has collected this money in the first place (the real problem), and to give it back in this one-size-fits-all plan is just plain lazy politics.

To Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators: I don’t want, let alone need, this rebate, and you should put your heads together and figure out a way to get it to people who do.

Bob Warnock, Los Angeles

To the editor: Instead of giving money to almost all taxpayers, why can’t it go to local transit systems that operate buses and trains?

Lower the price of riding. Heck, make it free for a while.

Not only would that help transit users, it could also increase ridership and start new lines around our cities.

Cammie Herbert, Hermosa Beach