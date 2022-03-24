Letters to the Editor: Why did Herb Wesson remove dedicated City Council staffers?

To the editor: It is appalling that Karly Katona and Fernando Ramirez, effective and dedicated City Hall staff members serving Los Angeles City Council District 10, have been summarily dismissed.

This is exactly the type of irreparable harm that several residents of the district (myself included) were seeking to avoid when we requested relief from the court and tried to prevent the appointment of Herb Wesson to fill the seat of indicted and suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas.

The district has now lost two experienced staffers, and our council office has once again become a political football. Meanwhile, progress on the urgent needs of the district — namely efforts to address homelessness, improve public safety, prevent gentrification and spur economic development — will suffer.

Mary Lee, Los Angeles