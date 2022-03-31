Letters to the Editor: If Russian citizens should suffer for Putin’s war, U.S. civilians should suffer for ours

To the editor: Aryeh Neier’s opinion that “the great majority of Russians have made this war possible” is ungenerous and shortsighted. Every citizenry is, of course, responsible to some extent for the actions of its government. However, to accomplish policy or regime change in a repressive autocracy like Russia is extremely difficult when any dissent is susceptible to imprisonment or even assassination. Arguably, U.S. citizens who still live in a free society are far more responsible for the Gulf War bombings in Iraq under President George H.W. Bush, the deaths of civilians caused by drone attacks ordered by Obama and Trump, and more. And, we do not have the excuse of insufficient information that the Russian people do.

Steve Daniels, Santa Barbara

To the editor: Reading Aryeh Neier’s op-ed, you would have no idea that he was a founder of Human Rights Watch. The Russian people suffered under communist rule and had to deal with the economic and social collapse that followed the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Such hardships gave rise to an autocrat in Putin, still the people had to suffer from massive crime and corruption under oligarch rule. Now, according to Neier, they bear guilt for what is happening in Ukraine, and thus the suffering they will endure from the sanctions imposed on Russia are justifiable. Using Neier’s logic, I wonder if he thinks the American people will someday suffer the consequences of our government’s involvement in the Middle East that has disrupted millions of innocent lives. After all, we live in a democracy and our government was only looking out for our “interests” in that part of the world.

Salvador Jimenez, Los Angeles

To the editor: I do not disagree with any of the content of Aryeh Neier’s opinion piece. However, it is interesting to turn this same logic toward the United States and the Iraq War.

At least here, unlike in Russia, we do get to freely choose our president and representatives.

All Americans, even those like me who did not vote for George W. Bush, must shoulder the responsibility for the damage done in this war. I did vote for senators and representatives who either approved of the Iraq invasion or stood by and let it happen.

What’s fair for Russians is fair for Americans.

Coleman Colla, Los Angeles