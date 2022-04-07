Letters to the Editor: How many more Ukrainian civilians have to be murdered for the U.S. to fight?

To the editor: How much longer will the United States stand by and watch Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces commit all these atrocities against the Ukrainian people and their country?

All the sanctions and so-called peace talks have not stopped or even slowed Putin in any way from his murderous rampage. The only thing that will stop him is our courage and military intervention.

We must stand up to this bully and put an end to this horrific evil. Let us stand up with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters and send a real message of unity and strength.

What’s better — to fear Putin, or fight him and defeat him? I’d say the latter.

Suzanne Rifkin, Oak Park

Advertisement

..

To the editor: My mother was a Holocaust survivor. Unfortunately, her father, sisters and brother were not so lucky.

The U.S. did not enter World War II until late 1941 because of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s isolationist policy. Why does the U.S. response to what is happening in Ukraine remind me so much of our late entry into World War II?

We cannot stand by without forcefully intervening now. The U.S. and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization need to respond with more than just money and equipment.

Sharon Shilkoff, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: A letter writer is right to be outraged that the International Criminal Court has not issued any warrants for the arrest of Russian leaders over war crimes in Ukraine. The legal processes for holding a head of state criminally accountable for basic human rights violations without precipitating a third world war may seem frustratingly long and slow.

According to the ICC’s website, chief prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan has yet to submit an Article 58 application to the assigned pretrial chamber for warrants to be issued.

Lou Horwitz, St. Peters, Mo.