Letters to the Editor: Earth is melting, and we’re still on The Slap

To the editor: Why is Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars still on the front page instead of the literal end of human life as we know it due to the climate emergency?

Cynthia Freeman, Los Feliz

To the editor: I’ll tell you what happens after The Slap.

Find a more meaningful topic for your front page. Myanmar, North Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan are really important issues. So is the battle in Los Angeles over rezoning single-family neighborhoods.

Linda Bradshaw Carpenter, Los Angeles

To the editor: So many people have much to say concerning The Slap and surprisingly little concerning The Disrespect.

Rock makes fun of a woman’s disability in front of a hall full of her peers and a worldwide television audience, and apparently becomes a hero to many.

Words matter. If the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would enforce some standards on the stage, there might be less need for enforcement down below.

Jim Stucker, Palm Desert