Letters to the Editor: Ketanji Brown Jackson is a breath of fresh air for a sullied court

To the editor: The Supreme Court is experiencing its lowest-ever approval ratings. Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife have politicized the court, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s bullet-train confirmation warped the process. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation solidified the Black man’s experience that a white man can escape his alleged sins with the right money and machine behind him.

Given all this, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court represents a breath of fresh air in what has become a court with an identity crisis, disconnected from its historical mission and purpose, and one in which the members are unsuccessfully attempting to camouflage their supposedly nonexistent political ideologies.

And it’s not just Jackson’s presence in a chair. She and President Biden have created new vistas of opportunity for everyone, from the Black elementary school dreamer to the LGBTQ community member, and anyone else who doesn’t fit the mold of a white, heterosexual, Anglo-Saxon Christian.

Diana Beard Williams, Lancaster

..

To the editor: I wonder if I was the only person uncomfortable with the use of the word “win” — as in “winning confirmation” — to describe Jackson’s ascent to the high court.

Advertisement

It implies that her appointment was a game or maybe even tantamount to winning the lottery. She earned this.

Carol Gilbert, Los Angeles