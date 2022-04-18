Letters to the Editor: Should Sen. Dianne Feinstein stay or step aside? Readers have different opinions

To the editor: Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has served both San Francisco (as mayor and supervisor) and the state of California well and for many years. As I am almost 80, I understand that no matter how good you were, nobody at that age can be nearly as effective as they were 10 years ago. (“Feinstein defends herself amid new questions about her capabilities in Senate job,” April 14)

There comes a time for all of us when we must let the younger generation take over. They have the energy, passion and enthusiasm to do a fantastic job. True wisdom is knowing when to gracefully step aside.

I now believe that there should be age limits for all elected officials and the justices of the Supreme Court. That age should be at least 80. Enjoy your remaining years with family and look back with pride on all that you have accomplished.

Barbara Mathew, Villa Park

To the editor: Give Feinstein a break. She just lost her husband, and unless you’ve lost a spouse (as I have), you have absolutely no clue about the impact it has on your memory, health or even just getting out of bed.

The people of California voted for Feinstein to serve her current term. And it’s funny how we don’t hear the same about some elderly Republican senators that seem well past their prime.

Mike Aguilar, Costa Mesa

To the editor: Having sadly witnessed my brilliant and kind father’s gradual decline from dementia, I believe it’s painfully clear from reporting that Feinstein is no longer up to the task of representing Californians.

When you cannot remember who you’ve been talking to for the last couple of hours or recognize colleagues you’ve known for years; when you repeat yourself; when you have difficulty engaging beyond small talk; when you can’t face questions from your constituents; when you are unable to recall or grasp details of legislation you are voting on; and when your staff has to guide and speak for you on a daily basis, it’s time to step aside and let someone else carry on your legacy.

Though I’ve frequently been disappointed by her, I honor Feinstein’s achievements and ask if she would perform one last service for Californians: Let go, put your faith in a new generation, and savor the joys of retirement.

Tim Paine, Burbank

To the editor: I watched a portion of a Senate meeting at the end of last year and viewed several senators. At the time, I thought Feinstein asked the best and most pertinent questions.

I believe she is like my sister-in-law: She has a short-term memory issue, but no signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s. She still is as sharp as ever at her job.

Sharon Edmiston, Chino