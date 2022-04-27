Letters to the Editor: Kevin McCarthy denying what he was recorded saying is so Republican

To the editor: Here we go again. “These are not the droids you’re looking for” — or better, these are not the facts you’re looking for. (“What the GOP’s muted response on the McCarthy tapes means for the Republican Party,” April 22)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) denied he made comments about asking then-President Trump to resign after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, then the tapes are produced. So he lied about it, and now we hear it’s no big deal.

This is the GOP handbook: Lie and deny, and if you get caught with audio or video, it’s no big deal.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) says Democrats are obsessing over Jan. 6 and don’t care about millions of Americans suffering. The suffering started long before President Biden took office, and Democrats do care.

But personally, I would like to know all the facts relating to a group that tried to overthrow our democracy and came very close to succeeding.

Carol This, Brea

To the editor: As a lifelong moderate Republican and conservative, I am first a Christian and an American who deeply loves our country and what we stand for as a people. I believe that integrity, ethical behavior, morals and most of all honesty are what define an individual’s character.

It appears that McCarthy and the majority of Republicans have put party above what these values mean to most Americans. As George Washington wrote, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.”

Frank Deni, Lake Forest

To the editor: We have formally witnessed the end of politics. If once our democracy was steered by an informed citizenry making judgments on character and policy, those days are long gone.

McCarthy’s blatant lie got little more than a shrug from his party and probably less from Republican voters. The art of politics has been replaced with allegiance to the tribe, and in the tribe, not lying is disqualifying.

William Seaton, Sherman Oaks