Letters to the Editor: Are they praying for Trump, or are they giving a salute?

Supporters of Donald Trump pray during an event in Doral, Fla., on Oct. 22.

To the editor: It’s laughable that former President Trump calls Vice President Kamala Harris lazy. This is coming from a man who spent more time on the golf course than any other president. (“Trump denigrates Harris as ‘lazy,’ invoking a racist trope against Black people,” Oct. 22)

But what is not laughable is the accompanying photo of Trump supporters. Their right arms are raised, reminiscent of the Nazi salute. Heads bowed, eyes closed, they are praying for a convicted felon, an adjudicated sexual abuser, a man who incited an insurrection to stay in power.

Someone who mishandled a pandemic resulting in an estimated 200,000 unnecessary deaths. Someone who embraces our adversaries and alienates our allies. His lies are harmful and dangerous, most recently about migrants eating pets and federal disaster workers who are providing emergency assistance after devastating hurricanes.

Advertisement

Is this what blind faith looks like?

D.H. Sloan, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: As a Black man for Trump, I reject the headline of this article. It suggests Trump is using a racist description of Harris when he calls her lazy.

That’s The Times’ interpretation of his remark, not the meaning he intended. The Times should stick to reporting facts and leave interpretation of them to the reader.

Advertisement

Robert S. Rodgers, Culver City

..

To the editor: The prayer salute looks disconcertingly like the salute we used when we said, “I pledge allegiance to the flag,” and which was dropped when I was in grade school during World War II because it looked too much like the Nazi salute.

Advertisement

I don’t think even now Jesus would like to be saluted.

Marcia Edwards, Riverside