Letters to the Editor: Putin has nukes, and there’s nothing you can do about it

To the editor: I was an adolescent in 1962 when the Cuban Missile Crisis threatened nuclear war. I remember the fear I had hearing adults discuss the politics of it all. (“Russia raises nuclear tensions as Ukraine’s allies promise more arms,” April 26)

Now, I’m the adult in the room discussing the dilemma of the nuclear threat the world is facing. I’m more attuned now to the politics of the situation.

The fear is still there, but it’s mixed with a heavy dose of anger, because mankind’s existence is in the hands of some boys with their toys. My bomb is bigger than yours.

And there is nothing I can do about it.

Rod Lawrence, Los Angeles

To the editor: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Kyiv was just a ploy. He really wants to annex the separatist areas in eastern Ukraine that are filled with ethnic Russians.

To demonstrate how much Russia loves them, he is destroying their cities and murdering the civilians. Makes sense?

Mary Rouse, Los Angeles

To the editor: Putin has sized up the West, which he views as extremely weak in a diabolical and horrific way. The West worries about what action to take, or not, when and if Putin uses nukes.

News flash: It’s already happening right before our eyes, but slowly. Putin achieves the same results as a tactical nuke by decimating cities over a period of weeks instead of in an instant, which would otherwise provoke a unified response.

The West’s response is tantamount to the failed policy of appeasement that lulled much of the world into a false sense of security in the years leading up to World War II.

When we realize that we are already in a “war to end all wars” right now, our leaders will have hopefully learned from the errors of the 20th century and will understand exactly what needs to be done to avert a reign of terror.

James Maddox, Los Angeles