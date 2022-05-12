Letters to the Editor: Would L.A. rather have the Grove or more mini-malls?

To the editor: I have been a subscriber to The Times for more years than I want to count. I also worked for more than 40 years in L.A. City Hall under four different council members, and I am disgusted with your articles about the mayor’s race. Nicholas Goldberg’s column on the Grove really got to me. Let’s look at the history.

The Original Farmers Market opened in 1934 and has since drawn millions of tourists and residents. In 1990, major expansion and renovation were being planned by the Gilmore family that owns the Farmers Market and developers from Chicago. They loved Fashion Island in Newport Beach and decided to build an open-air center.

All of the entitlements for this proposed project were approved. During this process, the Farmers Market was designated as historic. The site stood vacant for several years until the Gilmore family leased the 25 vacant acres to Rick Caruso, who built the Grove.

Do we want to compare the Grove with what Los Angeles was known for? We were the mini-mall capital of the world.

I know The Times has a hard time being objective on Caruso; however, I ask the people of Los Angeles to give him a chance.

Renee Weitzer, Malibu

To the editor: Goldberg is wrong when he says the Grove is not Los Angeles. It is quintessential Los Angeles. Caruso understands who we are quite well and has profited from his knowledge his entire career, good or bad.

Los Angeles is a series of places similar to the Grove, all pretending to be more than they are. One example is Griffith Observatory; another is the Santa Monica Pier. Add in L.A. Live, the Queen Mary, even Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm. Angel Stadium has that ridiculous waterfall past center field.

We love all of these. So do the tourists who visit us.

William Bergmann, Hollywood

To the editor: Caruso blames his opponents for the problems that Los Angeles faces. He reminds me of former President Trump on his inauguration day.

It’s well known that the mayor of L.A. is not as powerful as the mayor in other major cities; a lot of power resides with the City Council.

Perhaps if Caruso feels so strongly about homelessness, he should use his considerable resources to build housing for homeless people. While he’s at it, perhaps throw in some affordable housing instead of all the luxury properties he puts up.

As a private citizen, he would be able to do this much faster than as a politician.

Les Hartzman, Los Angeles