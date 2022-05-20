Letters to the Editor: Israel has serious security concerns. Palestinians’ supporters must accept that

To the editor: We have both met and respect Palestinian American journalist Daoud Kuttab. So, we lament that he neglected to factor Israel’s security concerns in his op-ed article advocating Palestinian nationalism.

The succession of right-wing ideologues elected in Israel since Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination in 1995 reflects the Israeli electorate’s perception that the Palestinians disregard Israel’s security fears. This feeling is only bolstered by Kuttab’s failure even to pay lip service to this vital concern.

Both parties need to recognize the security concerns of the other side in pursuit of Palestinian nationalism and independence, and the economic integration between two neighborly nations envisioned to the west of the Jordan River.

Mihran Kalaydjian, Woodland Hills

David Alpern, Long Beach

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Kuttab’s article overlooked a few inconvenient truths.

First, who speaks for the Palestinians? Is it Hamas, which does not recognize Israel’s right to exist and rules Gaza? Is it the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank, has not had presidential or legislative elections in more than a decade and has refused to negotiate with Israel? Both entities deny Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.

Second, on several occasions, Israel has been willing to accept a Palestinian state but was rebuffed first by the late Yasser Arafat and then by his successor, President Mahmoud Abbas. It is not an open invitation.

Perhaps in the future, when the Palestinians renounce terrorism and accept Israel as a legitimate Jewish state, there will be a peaceful and satisfactory resolution.

Gilbert Stein, Aptos, Calif.