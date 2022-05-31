Letters to the Editor: Why San Francisco’s archbishop is right to deny Nancy Pelosi Communion

To the editor: Thank heaven for Salvatore Cordileone, the Roman Catholic archbishop of San Francisco. I applaud his stand on a fundamental Catholic belief: the sanctity of life from conception to natural death. (“‘It’s really none of his business.’ On abortion, San Francisco sides with Pelosi over archbishop,” column, May 27)

If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) is not “in communion” with the teachings of her faith, she should not be receiving Communion. Catholics are allowed to think, question and discuss, but Pelosi actively upholds the ability of people to kill the unborn under the guise of promoting women’s health. This is not the action of a devout Catholic.

Thank heaven San Francisco’s archbishop has the courage of his convictions. Cordileone is the shepherd of his flock and has an obligation to instruct and guide the San Francisco faithful. Perhaps Pelosi should be checking in with her shepherd for guidance.

Sandra Ippolito, Huntington Beach

To the editor: In 1960, I was a 24-year-old intern at L.A. County Hospital in Boyle Heights. I chose this hospital because interns there got to do many essential medical procedures.

One of my first rotations was on the infected abortion ward. Most of my patients had very high fevers; some battled potentially fatal septic shock. Many were screaming in pain and anguish. Most were women of color.

These women were seriously infected by their own hand with the aid of a coat hanger, knitting needle or toxic substance like drain cleaner or by an illegal abortionist. At the time, every large city had an infected abortion unit.

Studies of women who carry unwanted pregnancies to term show a high incidence of maternal depression, poor or no prenatal care, greater use of alcohol and illicit drugs, and less likelihood of breast feeding. Children born to these mothers have more psychiatric problems throughout their lives.

If Roe vs. Wade were repealed and abortions were banned in many states, there would again be hospital wards filled with dying women, and many more disturbed women and children in America. We must not permit Roe vs. Wade to be reversed.

Edward Kaufman, Laguna Beach

To the editor: I was horrified to see that Archbishop Cordileone sets himself above Pope Francis in his piety.

Pope Francis repeatedly tells us that the Eucharist is not for the perfect but for those of us who need it. By his standards, Cordileone must acknowledge that Pelosi needs Communion.

Wake up to your flock’s needs, archbishop.

Angela Castellano, Santa Monica