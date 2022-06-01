Letters to the Editor:  Teachers don’t train for ‘what to do if law enforcement is a pack of morons’

To the editor: As a substitute teacher, I’ve worked at more than 100 schools in L.A. Unified. I can tell you that one thing that is never mentioned in active-shooter drills is what to do if law enforcement is a pack of morons. (“As police waited, children inside Texas school called 911 begging for help,” May 27)

Who was the 911 operator communicating with? Where is the dispatcher calling the 19 cops in the hallway telling them that kids inside are calling 911 and relaying the number of students still alive?

The bottom line is cops are the same everywhere — they don’t want to get shot. Heroes running into the line of fire is for TV now. Better to wait for tactical superiority.

Tragically, the real heroes are those brave students repeatedly calling for help and risking alerting the shooter to their position.

Mitch Paradise, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: As a former dean at Van Nuys High School, I have experience with school security. I have these observations.

First, all schools are vulnerable. Second, a determined killer need not enter a school. Young people gathering in front of school are an exposed target.

So what can be done? Asked another way, what is the first line of defense? Each school year, all parents in the Los Angeles Unified School District need to sign a document declaring the following:

If I have a gun in my residence I will secure it. If I notice erratic and potentially dangerous behavior, I will notify authorities before my child harms someone. If my children are aware of a situation, I will encourage them to notify authorities.

There is no substitute for this first line of defense. Only a community response can safeguard our children.

Robert Livingston, Northridge

..

To the editor: The teachers of this country must lead the way to ensure safety in the classroom.

Only a mass strike that shuts down public education until safety issues are addressed with a realistic approach would work.

And this realistic approach should be provided by the teachers.

Nicholas Lewis, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: When someone comes into my school carrying a knife, attempting to hurt my students, I have a chance to stop him.

When someone comes into my school carrying a baseball bat, attempting to hurt my students, I have a chance to stop him.

When someone comes into my school carrying a metal pipe, attempting to hurt my students, I have a chance to stop him.

When someone comes into my school carrying an assault weapon, attempting to hurt my students, I have absolutely no chance to stop him.

I ask the Republican lawmakers opposed to gun control, what the hell is wrong with you?

Elizabeth Osborne, Santa Barbara