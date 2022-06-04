Being a high school student during the pandemic had its problems, but I actually had the time of my life. Being home was honestly not bad at all.

It was really unfortunate to deal with online learning and the struggles that came with it, but we got through it. I learned numerous important skills having to do with time management and responsibility.

If I could change one thing, it would be the mind set of my community. A lot of people, even young people, are narrow-minded, judgmental and prone to jumping to conclusions. If people had more patience to understand what others were going through, so many problems would be solved.

Helping people and being there for anyone and everyone in need are what I would like to do with my life. It’s the most noble act I could do, and I enjoy it strongly.