As a high school graduate, I am concerned about becoming indebted. The cost of college is the reason I will be unable to attend my dream school.

Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana is that school, but I am unable to attend due to the out-of-state fee and housing.

It’s understandable that students from outside Louisiana would have to pay out-of-state tuition, but I believe it would be more equitable for students who prefer to live on campus not to have to pay for housing — at least for the new freshmen, because we are only now getting started.

When it comes to upperclassmen still in the dorms, I believe it is appropriate and fair to charge them. They have been at the school long enough to plan their next moves.