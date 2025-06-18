Letters to the Editor: Here’s hoping a new lawsuit will hold a real estate tycoon accountable

Eighteen-month-old Braelynn visits her grandmother Tamela Richardson, 48, a tenant at the Chesapeake Apartments in South Los Angeles, in April 2022.

To the editor: In 2022, the Los Angeles Times published several articles about a wealthy real estate family who, for many years, had been accused of taking advantage of thousands of vulnerable low-income tenants at their more than 22,000 SoCal rental locations. The Nijjar family reportedly let vermin infestation, mold, overflowing sewage — filth — be part of the everyday life of their poor tenants and young children. The 2022 articles pointed to lax accountability by our county officials for allowing this injustice to humans to continue.

From this new story, it appears lax accountability remains the operative phrase ( “State sues SoCal real estate tycoon, alleging widespread tenant exploitation,” June 12).

Perhaps we can hope that California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s belated lawsuit against tycoon Mike Nijjar will finally bring some justice.

Advertisement

June Maguire, Mission Viejo