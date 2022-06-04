As a first-generation student and Latina woman, I have seen the world through a different lens. Throughout my four years of high school, I had to learn to become independent in order to navigate various challenges, including rigorous Advanced Placement exams, jobs and extracurricular activities, and applications for college and scholarships.

As my mother and father are immigrants, they could not necessarily advise or guide me on any of these. So, I have continuously sought support for myself from the wonderful counselors at Immaculate Heart, and I decided to volunteer at local public libraries, where I gained useful resources to support me in applying for college and finding my passions.

However, I wish that more programs were offered to first-generation high school and college students to receive assistance in courses, career paths, understanding financial aid and myriad other challenges. Many students like me are the first daughter or son to attend college in hopes of improving our lives and those of our families.