Letters to the Editor: ‘Literally insane’: Project 2025’s plan to end NOAA

An attendee of the Iowa State Fair holds a fan provided by Project 2025 supporters in Des Moines in 2023.

To the editor: The call in Project 2025 to dismantle the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is literally insane.

In a world where the effects of global warming are visible on a daily basis, Project 2025’s backers want to stick their fingers in their ears and sing “la-la-la.” Needless to say, political orthodoxy can’t change the temperature in Death Valley.

The Soviet Union pioneered the idea of making scientists conform to political ideology. If you insisted on facts, you were sanctioned or even jailed. The result was a huge loss in scientific advancement and destruction of any hope that the Soviet Union would be respected by the world.

Project 2025 wants to do the same for the United States.

Yes, if former President Trump wins the election, he can break up NOAA. But you’ll still burn your feet on the sand.

Geoff Kuenning, Claremont

To the editor: The incredible stupidity of Project 2025 is astounding. Saying that the NOAA is “harmful to future U.S. prosperity” shows this group values nothing that science provides.

Humanity is careening toward a blowout, and Project 2025, if implemented, will only accelerate our decline. If there is no world to exist in, there is no U.S. prosperity.

I sincerely hope the media and others minimize attention on this group and let this fringe thinking sink back into the gutter where it belongs.

Peter Shair, Sierra Madre