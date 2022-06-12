Letters to the Editor: No, Rick Caruso’s message didn’t resonate. Voter turnout was abysmal

To the editor: Your article “Voters liked Caruso’s ‘can-do’ message. How far will he get in November?” has it all wrong.

It claims that significant numbers of Angelenos weren’t turned off by the vast fortune of a billionaire running for mayor. Evidently, the writer was not aware of the low voter turnout. Otherwise, she would have realized that one reason why the majority of voters did not turn out was that they rejected Caruso as well as all the other candidates.

In addition, it is claimed that Caruso’s $40-million campaign resonated in a heavily Democratic city. This is nonsense. If fact, this type of extreme spending by one individual turns voters off. It is one reason why voters decided not to turn out.

David Trujillo, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Recently, there have been a lot of prominent color photos of Caruso in the paper. Are you trying to influence your readers? Are you favoring one candidate over another?

Phyllis Higgins, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I wish The Times would stop using the label “billionaire” in so many references to Caruso. Other candidates are assigned labels indicative of their roles; Caruso should be accorded the same level of respect and dignity.

The label “businessman,” “developer” or even “philanthropist” would be more appropriate.

Murray Levy, Pacific Palisades