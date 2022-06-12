Letters to the Editor: Sheriff Villanueva isn’t too far right; he’s too much like Napoleon

To the editor: It’s not Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s “rightward shift” that’s the problem. It’s his Napoleonic complex.

Right-leaning law enforcement policies mean longer sentences, mandatory sentencing, penal punishment for drug offenses and higher incarceration rates. Villanueva hasn’t articulated these policies. So, a “rightward shift” cannot account for voter disillusionment with him.

The litany cited in the article has nothing to do with “rightward shift”: ad hominem attacks against elected officials, cover-ups, favoritism, disregard of public oversight, lashing out against reporters and critical columnists, grandstanding and departmental secrecy.

Voters are turned off by this self-centered man’s authoritarian character. Politics today is rife with men who think the rules don’t apply to them, by men who treat their office as opportunities to self-aggrandize.

I am so tired of little men in high places without regard for the public service duties of their office.

Edgar Saenz, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: It appears that Villanueva has been forced into a runoff in November. He spent far more than any of his opponents on a misleading advertising campaign for his reelection.

The other candidates were barely able to raise enough money to gain name recognition. The strong showing by former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna is indicative of the level of dislike the electorate has for this sheriff whose ego runs unchecked. He has clashed repeatedly with members of the county Board of Supervisors and bad-mouths them every chance he gets.

There is just one way to get rid of him and his high command: Vote Villanueva out. When that is achieved, we need a ballot initiative to change the system so that the Board of Supervisors appoints the sheriff.

Let’s hope the other candidates put the full weight of their support behind Luna. It’s time to clean up the mess.

Jay Slater, Los Angeles